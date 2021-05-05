Chelsea have summer transfer window dates confirmed

Revealed: When Thomas Tuchel will be able to start buying players this summer for Chelsea

The Premier League has confirmed the dates for when the summer transfer window will open and close.

It will see the window open for 12 weeks, opening on June 9 and closing at 11pm (UK) on August 31.

This will see the experiment of the window closing before the season gets underway.

What the Premier League said on the summer transfer window

A statement released by the Premier League read: "The Premier League has today confirmed the dates for the Summer 2021 Transfer Window.

"The window will open for 12 weeks from 9 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 31 August. This will align with other European leagues."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on his involvement in transfer talks

"I have opinions about what we can add to the group to get better. This is my job. I will give my opinion when I am asked my opinion. We will do this and sometimes your opinions change and this is also a process.

"I have my ideas, of course. I have my ideas for certain profiles. It is not about me wishing for player A and player B and if they don't come, I will get angry. It was never like this in my whole career and it will never be like this.

"I understand that there are issues to solve with the agents, the players and the interests of the club. It is not only about me and my wishes. This is the baseline for all talks that we have here. Of course, we talk about it.

"I talk with the club, I give my opinion and talk about it with the scouting department. I am involved and I should be involved. I have the feeling that I am involved. The players that we have all have fantastic personalities and right now is even a moment where we get to know each other better and better.

"We have big games and crucial times ahead of us, so we will have a very clear picture of our group. The stronger they perform then the harder it is to improve this squad from the outside. But there's always room and ideas that we will find out.

"I have a strong feeling that we are not in a rush and we are not in a big need. We are very relaxed. Everyone is fully focused and it is not the time to get distracted with any of that."

