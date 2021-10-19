Revealed: When Trevoh Chalobah Knew He Would Make it at Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has revealed when he knew that he would make it in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

The defender has broken into Thomas Tuchel's plans this season after a successful spell at FC Lorient last year.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Chalobah has revealed when he knew he could be a success at the club.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "From Under-9's to Under-14's, I started to become the player I am. I started to kick on and believe in myself more. When I signed my first professional contract, it was a boost - to see the faith the club had in me."

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring twice as he has played his part in the Chelsea defence that have only conceded three Premier League goals so far this season.

His debut saw him bag against Crystal Palace as the side kept a clean sheet, with his second goal coming against Southampton.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chalobah played a vital part in Chelsea's inexperienced backline that kept a clean sheet at Brentford on Saturday, securing a vital three points as Tuchel's side remain top of the Premier League table.

The youngster will be looking to kick on and secure more game time this season.

