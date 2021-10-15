Revealed: A Supercomputer Predicts Chelsea to be Crowned Premier League Champions

Chelsea have been predicted to win the Premier League this season by a supercomputer that has made some surprise predictions for the 2021/22 season.

The Blues currently sit top of the table and the computer thinks Thomas Tuchel's side can keep up their fine form to secure the title.

Below is the full table, as originally posted by Football For All on Twitter.

The table sees Chelsea finish 10 points clear at the top of the table, with an 11 goal difference better than Liverpool in second.

It also expects Chelsea to go unbeaten for the rest of the season, with their only loss coming against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The computer is predicting Chelsea to maintain an unbeaten away record under Tuchel, winning 14 and drawing five of their 19 away matches.

Surprisingly, it has also predicted Chelsea to just concede one more goal between now and the end of the season - an insane feat.

In a shock turn of events, it believes newly promoted Brentford, who Chelsea face on Saturday, will finish fourth in the Premier League, losing just twice at home.

They have already lost to Brighton at home, and with Chelsea not losing an away game according to the simulation, the Blues will either grab the win or draw on the weekend.

