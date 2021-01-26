Revealed: Which of Chelsea's summer signings were driven by Frank Lampard

Chelsea underwent a major overhaul last summer, as a blend of youth and experience was blooded into the squad going into Frank Lampard's second season as manager.

Over £222 million was splashed on seven summer signingsn including Kai Havertz [£71 million], Timo Werner [£48million], Ben Chilwell [£45 million], Hakim Ziyech [£36 million] and Edouard Mendy [£22 million], with Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva joining on free transfers.

After finishing fourth in the league in a testing 2019/20 campaign amid a transfer ban at the club, there was massive investment in the squad and it brought huge expectations on Lampard going into the new season.

However, according to The Athletic, former Leicester man Ben Chilwell was the 'only' signing identified as a target and driven by Lampard.

Chelsea parted ways with Lampard on Monday, with ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel expected to be announced as manager in the near future.

The board had concerns over Lampard and his failure to get the best out of a number of statement signings, including German duo Havertz and Werner, who've both massively under-performed since their arrival at Stamford Bridge from the Bundesliga.

It may be worth noting that Frank Lampard's transfer plans last summer didn't go entirely as planned despite the money spent by the board.



As reported recently by The Athletic, Lampard had his eyes set on West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice, and Burnley centre-back, James Tarkowski, in a bid to re-shape a Chelsea defence that shipped 79 goals across all competitions during the 2019/20 campaign - Lampard's first season in charge of the Blues.

Moreover, Lampard was open to the trio of Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rüdiger leaving the club in the summer, with them being deemed at surplust to requirements by the 42-year-old.

As it turned out, the club's failure to offload the trio meant that moves for Rice and Tarkowski couldn't materialise.

It has also been reported that club director Marina Granovskaia wasn't too keen on bringing in Tarkowski.

It might raise a few eyebrows that Lampard, who will soon be replaced by Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss, was willing to let fan-favourite César Azpilicueta leave the club too, a move that would've sparked rage among the fanbase.

