Revealed: Who Thomas Tuchel Consulted in Decision to Drop Romelu Lukaku

The players who Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel consulted in his decision to drop Romelu Lukaku for their match against Liverpool have been revealed.

Stamford Bridge hosted the Blues and the Reds in a second versus third place Premier League clash, with Lukaku being omitted from the squad entirely.

His absence comes after he recently made comments in an interview with Sky Sport Italia suggesting that he was unhappy at the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the Athletic Tuchel spoke to senior players Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger in order to help him make a decision on the striker.

It is believed that the German boss has the backing of his squad for how he has dealt with the situation.

He said: “I don’t take decisions in the office or around my thoughts. I take decisions for the team and I listen to them. I hear their opinion, what they think and then I make my decisions once I hear them out.

"It is their club, their team and it is not a personal thing from me to decide only on my thoughts."

IMAGO / Focus Images

In the interview Lukaku had early on in December, he explained that he is not happy with his situation at the club, despite him only being in west London for five months since he returned to Chelsea in the summer.

There is also speculation that he is already keen to return to his former club Inter Milan, with Marco Barzaghi saying: "Lukaku only wants to return to Inter, he is already tired of London, tired of living in England. Romelu told my brother off the record that he wants to return to Inter now."

