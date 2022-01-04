Revealed: Who Was Involved in Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Showdown Talks

Romelu Lukaku's talks with the Chelsea on Monday were positive following his recent outburst to Sky Italia, and it has now been revealed who was involved in the discussions.

He was dropped by Thomas Tuchel for their draw against Liverpool on Sunday as punishment for his recent interview, which the club were unaware of, as the Blues boss held out until Monday to sit down to discuss the matter.

Talks were positive and the situation appears to have been resolved with Lukaku expected to return to the side on Wednesday night against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

After expressing regret for the saga caused, those close to Lukaku hope he will now offer a public apology after issuing an apology to the club and his teammates.

However, he was surprised by how brutal the response was to his interview which was intended to bring peace with Inter Milan supporters after his summer exit.

Tuchel will likely give comment on the situation during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

But who was involved in talks at Cobham?

As per the Telegraph, Tuchel was obviously involved along with the £97.5 million - the two main people needed.

But Blues director Marina Granovskaia was also in the talks to try to clear the air with the Belgium international.

It appears Roman Abramovich wasn't directly involved in the meeting, however he offered his support to Tuchel for the way he has handled the matter.

The Mail add that senior members of the Chelsea hierarchy were involved in internal discussions over the matter, highlighting how serious the matter was being handled by the European champions.

