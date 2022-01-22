Skip to main content
Revealed: Why Chelsea Are Signing Dylan Williams From Derby County

The reason as to why Chelsea are signing Dylan Williams from Derby County has been revealed. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have been reportedly interested in operating in the transfer market this month as they look to compete on various fronts for the rest of the season.

Even though Williams would be the Blues' first arrival in the transfer window, he is not expected to be involved with the first team. 

imago1009285611h

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the 18-year-old will be brought in to help 'fix a problem position' in the left wing-back role in the club's academy teams.

Although it is not yet a done deal, he is expected to join the European Champions as the Blues look to solve such a problem.

Read More

The Evening Standard reported that Derby manager Wayne Rooney had confirmed that a fee for the youngster had been agreed with a Premier League club, with it soon being revealed that Chelsea were said side.

Rooney also shared his thoughts on the potential move as he said: “We’ve agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams - I couldn’t stand in the way of his opportunity.”

imago1008585538h

By coincidence, the Chelsea first team have had an issue with their left wing-back role this season, with first choice option Ben Chilwell being sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to an ACL injury he suffered in November.

Marcos Alonso is the club's only fit option for the role, with 17-year-old Lewis Hall now recently being involved in training.

