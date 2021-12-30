Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Revealed: Why Chelsea Cannot Recall Emerson Palmieri From Lyon Loan Move

Author:

Chelsea are unable to recall loanee Emerson Palmieri from his deal at Lyon in France, and the reason has been revealed.

The Blues were looking into the option as Ben Chilwell has been ruled out until the end of the season, requiring surgery on his ACL.

It has now been revealed as to why Chelsea cannot recall their loan player, as Nizaar Kinsella states that there is no break clause in the deal.

The journalist took to Twiter to write: "Understand Lyon have rejected an initial approach from Chelsea to recall Emerson Palmieri on loan. It seems there's no break clause in the deal, with Lyon also having an option to buy. Another wing back-related blow for Thomas Tuchel."

With no clause in the contract, both clubs would have to agree for Emerson's return to Stamford Bridge.

However, Lyon are unwilling to do so , rejecting Chelsea's request to cut the loan spell short.

Emerson has made 19 appearances for Lyon, scoring once and registering one assist. He has also been sent off on one ocassion this season.

He would slot straight into Tuchel's Chelsea side in the absence of Chilwell and compete with Marcos Alonso for the starting spot at left wing-back.

However, with Lyon having an option to buy for the defender and the Italian impressing, the French side wish to keep him at the club with a view to making the move permanent at the end of the season.

This could have been resolved if Chelsea had included a recall clause in his contract at the beginning of the season, but the Londoners did not.

