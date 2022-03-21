Revealed: Why Chelsea Had to Minimise Social Media Activity Against Middlesbrough

The reason as to why Chelsea had to minimise their social media activity for their FA Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough has been revealed.

The Blues beat Boro 2-0 on Saturday evening, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech ensuring they progressed to the semi-finals for the third consecutive season.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Crystal Palace in the final four at Wembley after the Eagles beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea had to minimise their content via social media for the game due to the sponsorship suspensions from key partners, according to The Athletic.

As a result of Three and Hyundai temporarily cutting ties with the club as a result of the UK Government's sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich, the club were unable to use a picture of a player wearing the kit on their lineup announcement.

It is believed that Three are asking the club to remove their logo from their kits but as a result of the sanctions, they are unable to print any new shirts.

They have still been wearing kits with Three and Hyundai on their chests and sleeves.

Chelsea are now in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the third consecutive season, with the Blues previously beating Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town before their victory against Boro.

They will now face Patrick Vieira's Palace at Wembley Stadium in April, but the Eagles will be unable to play Conor Gallagher as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

