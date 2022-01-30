Skip to main content
Revealed: Why Chelsea Signed Hakim Ziyech & Frank Lampard's Role

Frank Lampard was a big fan of the Ajax team of 2019, which reached the Champions League semi-final, and urged Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech during the run, according to reports.

The Moroccan joined Chelsea in 2020 under Frank Lampard and impressed during their time together.

And now, as per Matt Law, the reason why Chelsea signed Ziyech has been revealed.

imago0049269351h

He wrote: "Not surprising that Lampard has pushed through the Van de Beek loan as his first Everton signing. He was a big fan of the Ajax team that reached the CL semi-finals - hence Chelsea signing Ziyech."

Lampard is set to team up with another one of the Ajax team from 2019 as his first signing as Everton boss is set to be Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek.

Read More

The loan deal could also impact Chelsea, as Everton were interested in signing Ross Barkley on loan.

imago0044420509h

However, with Everton already having one domestic loan, Van de Beek will take up the second space.

This means that the Toffees cannot add another domestic loan player, so if they want to sign Barkley he must go on a permanent transfer.

Ziyech has improved in recent weeks under Thomas Tuchel after his future began to look in doubt.

Goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion have shown the Moroccan's quality as he is expected to remain at the club until at least the end of the season, impressing as the Blues have played with four at the back recently.

