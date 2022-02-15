Revealed: Why Chelsea Squad Were Banned From Leaving Team Hotel at Club World Cup

Chelsea were banned from leaving their team hotel throughout the duration of their stay in Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup, and it has been revealed why the club made the decision.

They landed in the Middle East on Sunday 6 February after taking off at London Gatwick Airport in the early hours of Sunday morning following their FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, they headed straight to the Ritz Carlton Hotel where they would be based for the tournament ahead of their semi-final against Al Hilal on Wednesday 9 February.

But once they arrived, the squad weren't allowed to leave following a decision made by the club, as per football.london.

Chelsea made the decision to reduce any Covid-19 problems they could encounter, having already lost Thomas Tuchel for the majority of the trip after he tested positive days before they were due to fly.

It meant the squad were only allowed to leave when they were attending their two games on the Wednesday and Saturday, while Hakim Ziyech, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr and N'Golo Kante were all allowed to visit the Grand Mosque which was near the club's hotel.

Thomas Tuchel joined up with the team on Friday evening as he flew out after his self-isolation period ended.

Chelsea's restrictions on the team didn't appear to affect the Blues on the pitch as they claimed triumph against Palmeiras in Saturday's final at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium following a 2-1 win after extra-time.

The European and now World Champions had their own section of the hotel as the players were able to enjoy their downtime away from the football pitch during their time in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea flew straight back to London on Saturday night after the final as they begin preparations this week for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

