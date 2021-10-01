Revealed: Why Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Was Left Out of England U21 Squad

Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain at Chelsea during the international break after not getting called up for England duty.

The 20-year-old was left out of Lee Carsley's England U21 set up after wanting to stay at Cobham in his bid to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Hudson-Odoi has a battle on his hands to try to get into the German's side after playing just 82 minutes of football in the Premier League this season, which also saw him come on in the second-half during the defeat to Juventus in midweek.

SIPA USA

There has been talk of Hudson-Odoi switching international allegiance to Ghana but Carsley played down all speculation.

Hudson-Odoi was blocked from leaving Chelsea on loan in the summer amid interest from Borussia Dortmund, and he now remains focussed on getting back into his club side, putting that before his duties for country.

What Lee Carsley said

"It remains the same, Callum will remain at Chelsea and try to get it the Chelsea team," he told the media after his squad was announced on Friday.

SIPA USA

“We have spoken to him to see how he's getting on and how he is feeling, so has Gareth so there's no real change there."

On the links of Hudson-Odoi switching allegiance to Ghana, he added: "No intentions or suggestions were made with that regard.

"As far as we are concerned Callum is still committed to England and we are looking forward to having him back at some point."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube