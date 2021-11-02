Revealed: Why Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi Departure

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Chelsea did not let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi leave the club in the summer.

The 20-year-old was subject to a loan approach from Borussia Dortmund but his manager blocked the move.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, Tuchel explained why he wanted Hudson-Odoi to stay.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: “Listen, it was not that we wanted to have him out and suddenly he stayed. We didn’t let him leave. We built our squad and Callum was a piece in that puzzle. He thought maybe it was a tough one to get minutes, it may be easier in another club.

"You can never be sure it’s like this. I told him straight when he asked for it that it was not possible, that we rely on him and he accepts his role. There is still huge progress he can make within this group and within this club."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The winger wanted to embark on loan to the Bundesliga in search of regular first team football but with injuries to Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, the youngster has found minutes at Chelsea.

Recent weeks have seen Hudson-Odoi handed the most first team football since he broke through from the Cobham academy and he has made good on his chances, impressing Tuchel.

He will be hoping to keep up his good form as Chelsea face Malmo on Tuesday evening.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube