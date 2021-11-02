Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: Why Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi Departure

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Chelsea did not let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi leave the club in the summer.

    The 20-year-old was subject to a loan approach from Borussia Dortmund but his manager blocked the move.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, Tuchel explained why he wanted Hudson-Odoi to stay.

    sipa_35707115

    He said: “Listen, it was not that we wanted to have him out and suddenly he stayed. We didn’t let him leave. We built our squad and Callum was a piece in that puzzle. He thought maybe it was a tough one to get minutes, it may be easier in another club.

    "You can never be sure it’s like this. I told him straight when he asked for it that it was not possible, that we rely on him and he accepts his role. There is still huge progress he can make within this group and within this club."

    Read More

    sipa_35745016

    The winger wanted to embark on loan to the Bundesliga in search of regular first team football but with injuries to Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, the youngster has found minutes at Chelsea.

    Recent weeks have seen Hudson-Odoi handed the most first team football since he broke through from the Cobham academy and he has made good on his chances, impressing Tuchel.

    He will be hoping to keep up his good form as Chelsea face Malmo on Tuesday evening.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665801 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Why Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi Departure

    33 seconds ago
    sipa_35666034
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34230016
    Match Coverage

    Malmo vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35334944
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    'We Are Not Happy With 1-0's' - Ben Chilwell Sends Honest Message About Chelsea Mentality

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35574321
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks With Billy Gilmour & Daniel Farke About Norwich City Recall

    3 hours ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    'You Need a Bit of Luck' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Win

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35837440
    News

    'He's a Great Player' - Ben Chilwell on 'Brilliant' Mo Salah

    11 hours ago