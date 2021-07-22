Revealed: Why Chelsea's Pre-Season Clash Against Droheda United Was Cancelled

Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Drohead United was cancelled, and the reason why has been revealed.

The Blues were set to play just outside of Dublin in their second game of pre-season but the plans were interrupted.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea had to tell the Irish side that the match couldn't take place after a member of the squad returned a possible positive COVID-19 test.

Chelsea F.C.

Whilst no player has been named, the rest of the squad will most likely have to re-test after being in contact with the individual.

Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin did not travel to Ireland with the squad, with rumours circulating that they tested positive. Although, nothing has been confirmed by the club.

According to The Athletic, a Chelsea spokesman said: “Earlier today, we had a possible positive Covid case which we are investigating. The individual has been isolated from the rest of the group.

“We also decided, as a precaution, to cancel tonight’s behind closed doors game against Drogheda.”

Chelsea FC

Chelsea boss Tuchel decided to hold a second trainin session instead of the friendly, without the player that is now isolating.

The Blues will remain in Ireland until they travel back to England to play Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 July, which will be the first game to be shown live, on the 5th Stand app.

Chelsea Official Statement

“Earlier today, we had a possible positive Covid case which we are investigating. The individual has been isolated from the rest of the group. We also decided, as a precaution, to cancel tonight’s behind closed doors game.”

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 22 - Drogheda United (a) | Friendly (CANCELLED)

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube