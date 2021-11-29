Revealed: Why Chelsea's Two Premier League Fixtures vs Brighton & Arsenal Are Set to Be Postponed

Chelsea's Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Arsenal next February are set to be postpone following the confirmation of the 2021 Club World Cup dates.

After their Champions League triumph, Chelsea qualified for their second Club World Cup. It was due to be played next month in Japan however, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been moved to the UAE next year.

Those exact dates were confirmed ahead of Monday's draw which will see the tournament take place between February 3 and February 12.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea will enter at the semi-final stage, meaning they are likely to only play from the second week. It will see them, should they reach the FA Cup fourth round, play the cup tie on the weekend of February 5 before flying out.

But they are scheduled to play both Brighton and Arsenal during their time in the UAE. Thomas Tuchel's side will therefore have to postpone the fixtures and play them at a later date, causing a fixture backlog heading into the latter weeks of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Al Hilal, Al Ahly, Monterrey, Auckland City, Al Jazira Club and Palmeiras are the other teams who have qualified for the tournament.

Details of Monday's draw

When is the draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 29 November at 4pm (UK).

Where can I watch the draw?

It will be available to be streamed live on FIFA.com.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube