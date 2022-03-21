Revealed: Why Conor Gallagher Will be Ineligible for Crystal Palace to Face Chelsea in FA Cup Semi-Finals

The reason as to why Conor Gallagher will be ineligible for Crystal Palace to face Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final has been revealed.

Gallagher has been on loan at the Eagles since the start of the season, in which he has thoroughly impressed under boss Patrick Vieira.

He is their second top scorer in all competitions for the campaign, with nine goals to his name.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, he will be unable to face his parent club in their FA Cup semi final on the weekend of April 16.

In FA rules revealed by Matt Woosnam, he will be unable to feature against the Blues at Wembley.

'The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club'.

He played a huge part in their semi-final win against Everton led by former Chelsea player and boss Frank Lampard, with goals from Marc Guehi, Jean-Philipe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes sending them to Wembley.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Blues themselves had to beat Championship side Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the competition, with Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech both netting to send them to the final eight.

They had previously beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their way to that stage, and they will now compete against the Eagles for a spot in the final.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on his 'impressive' squad as he said: "They showed a very impressive attitude and spirit. This is exactly what we want and demand. I demand it from myself and in the consequence and in the last consequence for the players. They have huge talent and with huge talent comes huge responsibility.

"And now, they do it also for the fans and the people at Chelsea who are not in the spotlight. They do it also for themselves. They do it as a team because this is what they signed up for. They are a special group of players, in a very special and ambitious club. This is sometimes what life demands from you and that’s special things."

