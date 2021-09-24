September 24, 2021
Revealed: Why Edouard Mendy Doesn't Play FIFA

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has admitted that he does not play popular game series FIFA following the early access release of FIFA 22.

The admission comes after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger complained about his rating in the game.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Mendy revealed that whilst he is an avid gamer, he does not play FIFA.

Mendy UEFA

He said: "I’m a proper geek, like Thiago who is a geek as well! I don’t play with him though; he prefers Formula One games.

"I like to play after my matches because I have a lot of adrenaline and I can’t sleep. It’s another way to get rid of the adrenaline."

However, the shot-stopper continued to reveal that he does not play the FIFA franchise because of his player's rating.

"I don’t play FIFA because I don’t like my ratings! This season is still bad! Even for Toni, he wasn’t happy. I don’t have Twitter otherwise I would definitely complain!" he admitted.

Rudiger previously tweeted: "Come on EASportsFIFA ... 35,8 km/h top speed on the pitch and only 75 Pace in FIFA22?! What do I need to get around 90 pace? 50 km/h?"

Mendy's rating was revealed to be 83 as the Chelsea player's ratings were revealed ahead of FIFA 22's October 1st release.

The game is available to play on early access, with Xbox and Playstation users granted ten hours of gameplay ahead of the official launch of the game next month.

Mendy AC
