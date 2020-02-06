Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Revealed: Why Frank Lampard axed Willian for Pedro in Chelsea's draw against Leicester City

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has sent Chelsea winger Willian a warning after the Brazilian was dropped in the Blues' recent draw against Leicester City in the Premier League. 

The 31-year-old, who has become a regular under Frank Lampard, was axed from the starting XI which faced Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at the weekend for Pedro.  

The Sun has revealed that Willian was axed by Frank Lampard for sulking over a failed move to Barcelona. 

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with no agreement having yet been reached between the winger and Chelsea. 

NINTCHDBPICT000559184578-e1580912776541
Willian has started 19 of Chelsea's 25 matches in the Premier League this season under Frank Lampard.Getty Images

Willian is thought to want a two-year extension, however Chelsea are looking to offer the Brazilian a one-year-deal with their over-30s policy, despite breaking it for David Luiz, who eventually left the club in the summer. 

Chelsea 'have told Willian' to use the winter-break as an opportunity to get his head-straight to come back to help the Blues in their quest to secure a Champions League come the end of the season.

----------

SOCIAL MEDIA WATCH

Willian took to social media and posted a cryptic message following the draw against Leicester City insisting nobody should give up on their dreams. 

"If you have already given up on your dreams, it is a sign that you never dreamed, because the one who dreams never gives up."

----------

Frank Lampard and Chelsea have a difficult task ahead of them in February. 

The Blues will face Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich in the next few weeks, which could make or break their season, and Willian will be needed at the form he showed post-January to help Chelsea deliver their season targets come May. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Premier League clubs vote to extend summer transfer window

The Premier League has announced that the summer transfer window will revert to its old format following a vote by the 20 Premier League clubs.

Matt Debono

Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Chelsea exit to make Juventus switch

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to rule out a move which would see the Italian make a move back to Italy to join Juventus.

Matt Debono

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan 'summer priority' for Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard has reportedly started planning his summer transfer activity and has made LOSC Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan a priority.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delighted for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after brace against Leicester City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has sung the praises of defender Antonio Rudiger following the German's brace against Leicester City.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger: No intention to handball in late stages against Leicester City

Antonio Rudiger has responded to the late decision not to award Leicester City a penalty in the dying moments in the Premier League fixture at the King Power.

Matt Debono

Man City forward Sergio Aguero names former Chelsea captain John Terry as toughest opponent

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has admitted former Chelsea captain John Terry was his toughest opponent to play against.

Matt Debono

Danger Zone: Jorginho one caution away from two-match suspension

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho collected another yellow card in the Premier League, which sees the Italian on the brink of a two-game suspension.

Matt Debono

Highlights: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea could only claim a point against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Report: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to reluctantly settle for a draw against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Leicester City host Chelsea in the Premier League, and the team news is in at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono