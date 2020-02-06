Revealed: Why Frank Lampard axed Willian for Pedro in Chelsea's draw against Leicester City

Frank Lampard has sent Chelsea winger Willian a warning after the Brazilian was dropped in the Blues' recent draw against Leicester City in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old, who has become a regular under Frank Lampard, was axed from the starting XI which faced Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at the weekend for Pedro.

The Sun has revealed that Willian was axed by Frank Lampard for sulking over a failed move to Barcelona.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with no agreement having yet been reached between the winger and Chelsea.

Willian is thought to want a two-year extension, however Chelsea are looking to offer the Brazilian a one-year-deal with their over-30s policy, despite breaking it for David Luiz, who eventually left the club in the summer.

Chelsea 'have told Willian' to use the winter-break as an opportunity to get his head-straight to come back to help the Blues in their quest to secure a Champions League come the end of the season.

Willian took to social media and posted a cryptic message following the draw against Leicester City insisting nobody should give up on their dreams.

"If you have already given up on your dreams, it is a sign that you never dreamed, because the one who dreams never gives up."

Frank Lampard and Chelsea have a difficult task ahead of them in February.

The Blues will face Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich in the next few weeks, which could make or break their season, and Willian will be needed at the form he showed post-January to help Chelsea deliver their season targets come May.

