Revealed: Why Frank Lampard didn't leave Chelsea in the summer

Frank Lampard reportedly had the opportunity to step down as Chelsea manager last summer.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League amid a transfer ban at the club during his first season in charge of the club, Lampard, who was was relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss on Monday, could've parted ways with the club last summer.

A source close to The Athletic said: "If it had been any other club than Chelsea, Lampard would have walked out in the summer. But obviously, his connection with the fans and what Chelsea means to him meant he was always going to try to make things work."

READ MORE: Why Frank Lampard has been sacked as Chelsea boss

Under the Englishman, Chelsea managed to finish in the top four in the Premier League last season and though they missed out on FA Cup silverware to Arsenal in the final, Lampard earned plaudits for the incredible job he'd done given the resources available to him.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea after a dismal run of results in the Premier League, which has ended in him losing his job.

It has been reported that there were several reasons that the board pulled the trigger mid-way through the campaign.

READ MORE: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich breaks silence on Frank Lampard's sacking as manager

Lampard has had his critics but there is no questioning his loyalty and love for Chelsea Football Club.

The club have thanked him for his service as manager, while messages from fans and ex-players have poured in since Lampard's departure.

Lampard's time at Chelsea is up, and Thomas Tuchel will now be the man to take the Blues forward.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube