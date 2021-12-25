Revealed: Why Harvel Vale's Contract Extension Talks With Chelsea Have Stalled

The reason for Harvel Vale's Chelsea contract talks stalling has been revealed after the youngster made his debut for the Blues, according to reports.

The 18-year-old was impressive against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final as Chelsea progressed to the next round.

However, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and the reason for this, as per the Athletic, is due to the ongoing health concerns at the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This comes after previous reports stating that contract negotiations were under way, as 'initial offers were discussed' but go on to clarify that neither side are in a rush to finalise terms.

The talented youngster has 18 months left on his current deal but the Blues are keen to tie him up to ensure that they do not lose another promising prospect after Marc Guehi and Tino Livramento both departed the club at the beginning of the season.

It was thought that with Chelsea's forwards returning from injury, Vale was likely to step back down and stop training with the first team squad. However, the opposite has happened and he has made his debut for the club along with his fellow Academy graduates Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavi Simons.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea have faced a Covid-19 crisis at the club with several players testing positive for coronavirus and have recently shut down the Academy building to stop the virus spreading.

Therefore, talks have not been able to resume in person regarding his contract extension but there is no need to worry about the future of the youngster.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube