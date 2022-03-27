Skip to main content
Revealed: Why Liberty Media Acquisition Corp Didn't Make Raine Shortlist to Purchase Chelsea

The reason for Raine Group rejecting the bid from Liberty Media Acquisition Corp to buy Chelsea has now been revealed.

The group are a New York-listed special purpose acquisition company - or SPAC, run by John Malone.

Malone, who has placed huge bets on sports by engineering the takeovers of Formula One motor racing and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team, is said to have lodged a credible offer for Chelsea.

However, the bid was rejected and now Sky News have revealed why it was turned down.

The report states that it was simply a matter of timing, wiht the complexity of finalising a deal with Libert Media taking far too long.

Chelsea have been placed under restrictions due to the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich.

The Club are unable to sell merchandise, offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity until they are sold.

This has limited potential options for Raine Group, who have been told to ensure a quick sale takes place.

They have now set a deadline for the middle of April for final offers from the shortlisted bidders to be placed.

It has been reported that the likes of Todd Boehly's consortium, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton's and Stephen Pagliuca had all made it through to the next phase of the process.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

They must also now prepare a presentation to show to the United Kingdom Government in an attempt to win their bid for Chelsea to take over from Roman Abramovich.

This process will still take time and adding in complications that Liberty Media would have brought, with the potential to see Chelsea join Manchester United as a US-listed company, is time that the Blues simply do not have.

