Revealed: Why Premier League Rejected Chelsea's Postponement Request Against Wolves

The reason as to why the Premier League rejected Chelsea's request to postpone their match against Wolves has been revealed.

The Blues are set to play at the Molineux on Sunday afternoon despite the club experiencing a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

It is believed they made a request to postpone the match on the morning of the game, but it was rejected.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Sam Inkersole on Twitter, Chelsea's request to postpone the game to a later date was rejected due to the fact that it 'didn't meet the criteria needed'.

The Premier League believe that despite the number of cases, they have enough fit first team players to complete the game.

A number of matches across the league have not been played due to other clubs experiencing similar circumstances, but Tuchel's side will still compete on Sunday.

It was revealed during the week that Chelsea had recorded four positive tests within their squad ahead of their game against Everton, with Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell all now having to isolate.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In the days after the draw at Stamford Bridge, the west London side have now received more cases and will have a depleted squad for their game at the Molineux.

Chelsea have also been hit with injuries over the last few weeks, with the club struggling for form over a busy festive period of fixtures.

They are currently third in the Premier League table, with Manchester City currently sitting top.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube