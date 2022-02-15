Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Why Radja Nainggolan Rejected Antonio Conte's Chelsea

Royal Antwerp's Belgian midfielder Raja Nainggolan has revealed that he rejected Chelsea during Antonio Conte's reign and opened up on the reason why.

The now 33-year-old was linked to the Blues in the past but a move never materialised.

Speaking to OCW Sport via Sport Witness, the midfielder has opened up on why a move never happened.

imago1000689134h

He was constantly linked to Chelsea as they searched for a central midfielder during Conte's reign but ended up signing N'Golo Kante from Leicester City instead, a deal that has proved to be very good value.

It appeared that Conte wanted Nainggolan, though, who he was fond of during his time in Italy whilst the Belgian was at Roma.

Read More

Nainggolan admitted he had the chance to join Chelsea but was not motivated by the financial gain of leaving Roma.

imago1009516639h

“If I was thinking about money, I would have had a very different career, but I never cared about money. I could have gone to Juventus after Cagliari and also after Roma, just as I could have gone to Chelsea," he said.

“Antonio Conte was coach of the Blues at the time and wanted to bring me to England. However, they were shocked when they heard what I was earning in Rome.

 “They ended up offering €750,000 more, but I didn’t want to move to England for that amount. That’s why that transfer eventually fell through.”

Chelsea will not be too bothered with missing out on the midfielder as they added Kante and Jorginho came too a few years later, with the pair making a formidable partnership that led to the Blues lifting the Champions League in 2021.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1000689134h
News

Revealed: Why Radja Nainggolan Rejected Antonio Conte's Chelsea

53 seconds ago
imago1009094006h
News

Antonio Rudiger Gives Honest Chelsea Contract Talks Update Following Club World Cup Win

45 minutes ago
imago1009779480h
News

Malang Sarr Outlines Chelsea's Mentality Under Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1009078926h
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Monitoring Chelsea Striker Armando Broja

2 hours ago
imago1009775480h
News

Chelsea Handed Mason Mount Boost After Club World Cup Final Ankle Injury

3 hours ago
imago1009718480h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Attracting Interest From Across Europe Amid Southampton Talks

3 hours ago
imago0029508542h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Eyeing Former Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes to Boost Chelsea's Sporting Project

4 hours ago
imago0150499755h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Squad Were Banned From Leaving Team Hotel at Club World Cup

4 hours ago