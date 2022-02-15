Revealed: Why Radja Nainggolan Rejected Antonio Conte's Chelsea

Royal Antwerp's Belgian midfielder Raja Nainggolan has revealed that he rejected Chelsea during Antonio Conte's reign and opened up on the reason why.

The now 33-year-old was linked to the Blues in the past but a move never materialised.

Speaking to OCW Sport via Sport Witness, the midfielder has opened up on why a move never happened.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

He was constantly linked to Chelsea as they searched for a central midfielder during Conte's reign but ended up signing N'Golo Kante from Leicester City instead, a deal that has proved to be very good value.

It appeared that Conte wanted Nainggolan, though, who he was fond of during his time in Italy whilst the Belgian was at Roma.

Nainggolan admitted he had the chance to join Chelsea but was not motivated by the financial gain of leaving Roma.

IMAGO / Belga

“If I was thinking about money, I would have had a very different career, but I never cared about money. I could have gone to Juventus after Cagliari and also after Roma, just as I could have gone to Chelsea," he said.

“Antonio Conte was coach of the Blues at the time and wanted to bring me to England. However, they were shocked when they heard what I was earning in Rome.

“They ended up offering €750,000 more, but I didn’t want to move to England for that amount. That’s why that transfer eventually fell through.”

Chelsea will not be too bothered with missing out on the midfielder as they added Kante and Jorginho came too a few years later, with the pair making a formidable partnership that led to the Blues lifting the Champions League in 2021.

