Revealed: Why Roman Abramovich is Unlikely to Sell Chelsea to Conor McGregor

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is unlikely to sell the club to UFC star Conor McGregor, who has expressed interest in a purchase, according to reports.

The Blues owner confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

However, as per Sky Sports, McGregor is not thought to be the profile of owner Abramovich is looking for.

It was previously reported that the MMA fighter has put forward an offer for the club, taking to social media to express his desire to buy Chelsea.

McGregor took to Twitter to reaffirm his interest in the club.

The post, now deleted, stated: "I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this, as I said. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it."

The 33-year-old has previously shown an interest in purchasing a football club, with Manchester United the one he is most interested in, as he has always supported the club but has also held interest in Celtic.

However, Abramovich is reportedly looking for the right owner to take over, somebody who will carry on investing in Chelsea and look to redevelop Stamford Bridge.

A number of potential suitors as the future Chelsea owner have emerged since the news that Roman Abramovich will be selling the club.

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been tasked with the sale of the club and bids will be accepted until March 15.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

