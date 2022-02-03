Revealed: Why Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has Been Absent From Chelsea Training Ahead of Plymouth Tie

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a minor injury which is keeping him out of Chelsea training ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle this weekend, according to reports.

The 26-year-old hasn't been pictured in any of the Chelsea training photos after they returned to their Cobham facility on Monday following a week off.

Loftus-Cheek hasn't featured in any of Chelsea's last seven Premier League outings, with his last appearance coming against Everton on December 16.

He picked up an injury against the Toffees before testing positive for Covid-19 which kept him out until the New Year.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel has since left him on the bench against Manchester City and Brighton, before he was left out completely against Tottenham prior to the winter break.

He would've hoped for some minutes this weekend against Plymouth but his involvement remains unclear and doubtful after Adam Newson revealed the midfielder is 'nursing a minor injury',

However, it is 'nothing major to be concerned about' and Loftus-Cheek, if left out of the squad this weekend as a precaution, will be hoping to be back and involved for their Club World Cup campaign next week in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel will confirm the full Chelsea team news during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Plymouth's trip to the capital.

Chelsea will fly out to the Middle East shortly after the cup tie as they look to add another trophy to their cabinet by winning the Club World Cup for the first time in the club's history following defeat in the final back in 2012.

