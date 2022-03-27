Revealed: Why Stephen Pagliuca Can't Release Details of His Chelsea Bid

It has been reavealed as to why Atalanta and Boston Celtics part owner Stephen Pagliuca has not released details of his bid to buy Chelsea after Raine Group added him to the shortlist of preferred bidders.

Along with Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and the Ricketts family, Pagliuca is into the next round in the hunt to purchase Chelsea.

However, details of his bid have not been revealed with it still unclear as to if he is funding the bid alone or has a consortium behind him.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Tele Football, sources close to the American claim he is prevented from making public the details of his bid by non-disclosure agreements.

This would explain why his bid was kept private throughout as he was labelled a 'mystery bidder' for Chelsea.

Details could emerge in the coming days or weeks as he is set to fly to England and hold meetings with directors of the Club as well as embark on tours, as all preferred bidders will have the opportunity to.

It has been reported that two of the four bidders are ready to increase their offer for the Club. with Raine allowing changes to the initial proposals but it is unclear once again as to whether Pagliuca will change his original offer.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Raine have been given the full details of the Broughton and Pagliuca bids but there is still uncertainty, with Joshua Harris and David Blitzer in the Broughton camp owning a share in Crystal Palace.

Pagliuca owns 55 percent of Serie A side Atalanta too, with UEFA rules meaning he would have to reduce or sell his shares before taking over at Chelsea.

This could take too long as Raine look to have a deal completed by the end of April but it remains to be seen as to if there have been any movements due to the privacy of Pagliuca's bid and details surrounding his move for Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube