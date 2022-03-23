Skip to main content
Revealed: Why Chelsea Takeover Shortlist Has Been Delayed as Bidders Get Frustrated

The reason why Raine has yet to communicate to bidders its decision on who has been shortlisted to proceed to the next stage of the Chelsea takeover process has been revealed.

After the club was put up for sale on March 2, and then owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government eight days later, Raine set a deadline of 9pm (UK) on Friday 18 March for bids to be submitted.

Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, are claimed to have received over 30 offers for Chelsea, with less than 10 being 'serious bids'.

imago1010479508h (3)

They, alongside Chelsea who are effectively selecting the preferred bidders, were making their way through the bids and proposals over the weekend and a decision on who had made the cut of four was expected to be made in the early parts of this week.

But Monday and Tuesday saw no communication as bidders anxiously waited for a decision, leaving some frustrated by the lack of communication from the bank

They are hoping to hear back by the end of the week, and the reason for the delay has been outlined by the PA News Agency

It's claimed that the complex nature of the bids and sheer volume of information left Raine opting to take more time putting together that shortlist.

imago1010482573h (2)

Bidders will be keen to find out if they have made the shortlist to allow them to make their next steps in the bid to buy Chelsea. 

Todd Boehly's consortium is reported to be one of the frontrunners and is likely to be on the shortlist which will be confirmed by Raine. 

However, it remains unclear who will be on the shortlist and until it's confirmed, it's all to play for.

imago1004286174h (3)
