Revealed: Why The Ricketts Family Investment Group Hold Advantage in Bid to Buy Chelsea

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have a slight advantage in their bid to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

The Chicago Cubs' owners were named on the shortlist of preferred bidders alongside Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Maritn Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca.

As per Ben Jacobs, the Ricketts family's group hold a slight advantage for several reasons.

The CBS journalist states: "The advantage the Ricketts bid has is not just in the capital they’d bring upfront but the fact they did due diligence in 2018."

Furthermore, the Ricketts Family Investment Group could look to restructure their consortium as Ken Griffin would have 'significant shares'.

It was reported that he would be seen as the 'money guy' in their bid as a 'significant silent partner' as they await the next steps in their pursuit for Chelsea.

Their bid for the World and European Champions was also said to be 'well in excess of' $3 billion as they looked to mount a competitive offer amid other interested parties.

However there has been recent controversy surrounding their bid for Chelsea, with other parties believing that the Ricketts family have been given 'preferential treatment' throughout the process.

One adviser from an unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

It remains to be seen as to who will end up being successful in their bid but the Ricketts family's due dillegence carried out in 2018 could put them ahead of others.

However, it is believed that Boehly also carried out due dilligence as was reported elsewhere when he attempted a takeover in 2019.

