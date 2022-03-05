Revealed: Why the UK are Yet to Sanction Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

The reason why Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has not yet been sanctioned has been revealed by United Kingdom Prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, amid reported sanctions, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As quoted by la Repubblica, Johnson has revealed why Abramovich has not yet been sanctioned.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"None of us want to live in a country where the state can take your house off you without a very high burden of proof and due process", Johnson explained, "there's no point say, yeah, we're going to go after him, and then you come up against the brick wall of lawyers. So we have to get it right.

"We're also trying not to just make this about one individual. Top line of what our package on Monday will do is that the measures that you have against individual oligarchs in Europe will essentially allow us to catch them too. Plus the extra things that we are doing that Europe hasn't caught up with or is not prepared to do, like Swift.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club whilst the club had received interest from Switzerland, USA also but will not rush into a sale.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



