Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel decided to accept 'exceptional' challenge at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's assistant Zsolt Low says they took the Chelsea job due to the 'exceptional professional challenge' presented to them.

Tuchel parted company with Paris Saint-Germain in December and was expected to take off the rest of the season before heading back into management in the summer.

But at the end of January, Frank Lampard was dismissed by Chelsea following a run of poor results and performances, and the Blues approached the German.

(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

He accepted the job and he's made an unbeaten start to life in charge of the Blues - drawing his first game and winning the last three matches.

And Tuchel's assistant Low says it was a challenge which was too hard to turn down.

"We thought we would rest for at least half a year and spend time with our family and then possibly prepare for a new club in the summer,” Low told M4. “Life thought differently.

Tuchel and his staff addressing the players in training at Cobham. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"If it weren’t for Chelsea calling us, we might have preferred to rest. But Chelsea is an exceptional professional challenge, a sensational club with a fantastic set of players in the best league in the world.

"Such an opportunity may not have been possible in the summer, so we took on the task with all the difficulties.

Low also revealed that their target is to finish in the Premier League top four this season, an achievement which the club would also be happy with.

"It would be a brilliant performance to be able to finish in the top four, which the club would be happy with."

