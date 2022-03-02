Skip to main content
Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel Will Not Give Full Chelsea Injury List Ahead of Luton Town Clash

Thomas Tuchel is yet to provide full details of the Chelsea injury list as the Blues prepare to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

The German admitted that there is a 'massive list' of absentees for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

The Chelsea head coach has now revealed why he refused to name individual players that will miss the clash to the press, speaking to the official club website.

imago1010211364h

When asked about Trevoh Chalobah, who required six stitches after the Carabao Cup final, Tuchel said: "He was really brave to do this and full credit to him. I decided not to tell if people are playing because we have so many of the players who are overloaded...

Read More

"With these kind of injuries I don’t want to give too much information and make preparation for Luton too easy. We are working on it and he (Chalobah) was very tough and has my full respect. He showed what it takes." 

Therefore, it looks like Chalobah will miss the clash whilst Hakim Ziyech was also confirmed as an absentee.

imago1010235605h

Tuchel confirmed: “Hakim is not available for tomorrow. He feels still uncomfortable. He was not in team training today. He is one of the guys that will miss tomorrow.”

Mason Mount (ankle) and Reece James (hamstring) returned to action against Liverpool after time out, handing Tuchel a welcome fitness boost despite final defeat but the pair may also not be available when the Blues take on Luton.

By Nick Emms
just now
