Revealed: Why Tuchel Subbed Mount for Kante During Chelsea's Win Against Spurs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to take off Mason Mount at half-time against Tottenham in Sunday afternoon's London derby.

The match between Chelsea and Spurs finished 3-0 with Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger finishing on the scoresheet.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz both started in supporting number 10 roles behind talisman Romelu Lukaku in the first half, but something wasn't working, leaving Tuchel to have to switch things up at the interval.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel explained his decision to take Mount off at half-time, and what he told his squad.

"It was a hard decision for Mason," said Tuchel.

"It seemed to be a bit more defensive with Mason to N’Golo. I wanted to give a sign from the talk, I wasn’t happy with the energy. I was not ready to talk about the spaces here, the space there.

"We had to open the spaces.

"It was about ball wins, second balls, duels, sending signals, growing confidence by energy, ball wins, higher workrate, closing players down and not being too reactive."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel's decision to change things up at half-time proved to be beneficial for the Blues, as 45 minutes on the back foot quickly turned into a Chelsea masterclass in the second half.

Thiago Silva converted Marcos Alonso's corner to break the deadlock in the 49th minute, before N'Golo Kante, who came on for Mason Mount, increased Chelsea's lead to two goals.

Stoppage time later saw Antonio Rudiger make the contest 3-0, which put Chelsea at the helm of the table.

