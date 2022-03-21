Revised bids to purchase Chelsea Football Club are slowing down the process of the sale, according to reports.

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set by the club for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the World and European Champions, with the club hopeful of a quick sale.

The club was put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, with the news attracting a lot of interest from various bidders.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Reuters, the process of the Raine Group narrowing down the number of bidders has been slowed as a result of 'revised bids still coming in'.

Once they have been able to do so, the preferred options will be submitted to the UK Government, who in turn will have to issue them a special license in order for the sale to be completed.

They will then have to pass the Premier League's test to see if they are able to own the club before a takeover can be finalised.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the west London side, will now begin to whittle down the offers in the hopes of finding the best possible suitors.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his thoughts on the process as he said: "I hope that the process will go through as soon as possible to clear the situation, to calm the situation and give everybody an outlook to the nearer future. This is what we are hoping for.

"We have the right that things will be pushed as fast as possible. This is what we are hoping for."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube