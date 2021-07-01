Ricardo Carvalho on John Terry Chelsea Partnership

The pair formed one of the best partnerships the Premier League has ever seen.

Former Blue Ricardo Carvalho has opened up on his time at Chelsea, including discussing his iconic partnership with former Chelsea captain John Terry.

The pair concede just fifteen goals in the 2004-05 season during their 38-game campaign as Chelsea went on to lift the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the retired centre back went into detail about his relationship with Terry.

Carvalho won Euro 2016 before retiring from international duty Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: “There are some things you simply can’t explain. Our connection was something else – if he didn’t clear a ball, he knew that I’d cover him and vice-versa. We complemented each other on the field.

“It’s a real privilege in football to be able to play next to a guy you fully trust, so I have to be really thankful for that. We clicked straight away – he went above and beyond to help me adapt to the English game. John was a tremendous defender, a true leader and someone whose opinion I valued a lot.”

Terry has since retired and is Aston Villa's assistant manager, a role that Carvalho held at Marseille whilst Carvalho's most recent role was as Marseille's assistant mana

The former defensive partners have gone into similar roles following their retirement, with John Terry acting as Aston Villa's Assistant Manager Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What has John Terry said about Ricardo Carvalho?

Speaking last year, Terry also praised his former teammate: "It’s one of those records that could be around for a very long time. As soon as Rickie [Carvalho] came through the door, we just struck up a relationship. We complemented each other really well.” he said.

“With certain players you just kind of hit it off, and with Rickie I certainly had that. And I knew things were going to go well. Once you play a few games and you train with top players, you realise just how good they are. I knew straight away that we had something very special.”

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Upon leaving Real Madrid, the former Blue Carvalho signed for Monaco where he played with current Chelsea player Tiemoue Bakayoko and former Blue Radamel Falcao.

The Portuguese retired playing under former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG before moving with the manager to become his assistant at Marseille.

