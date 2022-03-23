Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea Damaged by #NoToRicketts Twitter Campaign as Raine Group Set to Name Shortlist

The Ricketts Family's bid to buy Chelsea has reportedly been damaged by a Twitter campaign set up by Blues fans, protesting their potential purchase of the Club.

Alongside Ken Griffin, the Ricketts have lodged their offer with Raine, the American merchant bank who are overseeing the sale, and are now awaiting a response to see if they have made the expected shortlist.

But a whole host of leaked emails dating back from 2009-2013 emerged in 2019 have come under the spotlight and have been the subject of extreme backlash from the Chelsea fanbase.

As per Telegraph Football, this backlash has damaged their campaign but they are still expected to make the shortlist.

The report states: "It would still be a surprise if they did not make it past the first phase, but the online #NoToRicketts protests have certainly damaged their campaign".

Joe Ricketts, the father of the family who own the Chicago Cubs, was alleged to have written an email in 2012 which were anti-Muslim, writing: "Christians and Jews can have a mutual respect for each other to create a civil society," as reported by Splinter.

This has caused backlash on social media from Chelsea fans, who want the Chicago Cubs owners nowhere near their Club.

The family insist Joe isn't part of their bid for Chelsea, and are hoping to meet with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and Chelsea Pitch Owners' to hold talks if they make the shortlist.

The family were aware of the Twitter campaign, with former Blue Paul Canoville taking to social media to show his frustration with the family being linked with a move for Chelsea.

He wrote on Twitter: "So I’ve seen and heard enough. I’m backing Chelsea Supporters' Trust and saying a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid!! Please can you stop even mentioning it."

The shortlist has yet to be announced but it looks likely that they will make the final three or four, which will no doubt cause further backlash.

