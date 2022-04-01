Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea Funded 'Entirely By Cash'

The Ricketts family's bid for Chelsea is understood to be funded 'entirely by cash' and this could have been a key role for their shortlisting by Raine Group.

The Chicago Cubs' owners were named as preferred bidders alongside Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca.

As per Nick Purewal, the Ricketts bid is understood to be funded entirely by cash.

This means there would be no equity and no debt if they are successful in their bid to purchase the Club.

Purewal continues to state that this is 'compelling financially and also doubless a key role in its shortlisting'.

The Ricketts family have come under criticism from Chelsea fans, who have stated the #NoToRicketts campaign following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters.

This led to Tom Ricketts meeting with the Chelsea Supporters trust and releasing a statement following backlash from Chelsea fans.

He said: “My family and I are very grateful to all the fans and supporters’ groups who took time to meet with us this week and share their passion and concerns for Chelsea Football Club. It’s clear you have nothing but the best interests of the club at heart.

“We have listened to all of your feedback – including from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust – and are grateful that the door is still open for us to demonstrate our commitment to working with fans to protect the club’s heritage.

“It is now up to us to redouble our efforts and clearly lay out a vision for our stewardship of the club with diversity and inclusion at its heart.”

It remains to be seen as to whether the Ricketts family will be successful in their bid with Chelsea but they are reportedly still confident in their bid and ability to calm fan concerns.

