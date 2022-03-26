Ricketts Family Can Meet Chelsea Financial Demands But Fan Backlash Could Prevent Takeover

The Ricketts family have provided reassurances that they can meet Chelsea's financial demands but still face an uphill battle following fan backlash amid Raine Group shortlisting their bid.

The deadline for bids to be submitted was March 18, with Raine now narrowing the shortlist to four preferred bidders.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all made the shortlist and are in the next phase to buy the Club.

It was earlier reported that the remaining contenders have been told to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea.

And now, the Telegraph Football report that the Ricketts family have insisted that they have the funds, however they still face a struggle to be named as the preferred bidder.

The bid from the Ricketts family faced heavy fan backlash following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters.

It has seen supporters on social media create the #NoToRicketts campaign, and after flying to London the Ricketts have held talks with the Supporters' Trust.

The CST have asked the Ricketts family to address the concerns shared, and if they are unable to do so, 'the CST Board does not believe it would be in the best interests of our members and Chelsea supporters for their bid to succeed'.

This led to Tom Ricketts releasing a statment in reply, stating that they are grateful that the door is still open for the group.

However, fans on social media remain firmly against the move and this could prove to be costly.

The Telegraph state that the financial backing may not be enough to win over supporters, whose views will be taken into consideration by Raine Group before a buyer is picked.

