Ricketts Family 'Confident' of Chelsea Bid & Abilty to Calm Fan Concerns

The Ricketts family are reportedly still confident of their bid for Chelsea and the ability to calm fan concerns.

This comes after their bid has faced backlash from Chelsea fans, who have made it clear that they do not want the Ricketts family in charge of their club.

As per Nick Purewal, the Ricketts family will continue talks with Chelsea supporters as they remain confident to buy the Club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

They are understood to remain confident in their ability to calm fan concerns surrounding their bid.

There has been heavy fan backlash following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters.

Supporters on social media have created the #NoToRicketts campaign, and after flying to London the Ricketts had held talks with the Supporters' Trust.

The CST have asked the Ricketts family to address the concerns shared, and if they are unable to do so, 'the CST Board does not believe it would be in the best interests of our members and Chelsea supporters for their bid to succeed'.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, Tom Ricketts stated that despite the fan backlash, the family 'are grateful that the door is still open for us to demonstrate our commitment to working with fans to protect the club’s heritage'.

Now, it appears tha they remain confident in their bid to take over Chelsea and believe that they can win the fans over.

Furthermore, a petition against the Ricketts bid has also reached 16,000 signatures as Blues fans are doing all they can to show their displeasure with the bid.

