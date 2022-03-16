Skip to main content
Ricketts Family Confirm They Will Bid for Chelsea on Friday's Deadline & Outline Ambitions

The Ricketts Family have confirmed that they will bid for Chelsea on Friday, the deadline set by Raine Group, and have released a statement outlining their ambitions.

This comes following the UK Government sanctioning Roman Abramovich but allowing Raine Group to continue with the sale process of the Club.

As per Sky News, the Ricketts family have released a statement and confirmed their interest in the Club.

imago0038007694h

It has previously been reported that the Ricketts Family will join hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin to mount a 'blockbuster' bid for Chelsea.

And now, a spokesperson for the family have released a statement outlining their intentions.

The statement writes: "The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday.

"As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family & partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans & the community.

"We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course."

imago0046129121h

Previous reports stated that the Ricketts family were considering joining investors to launch a bid, and now this is set to be tabeled on Friday - the deadline day.

The Raine Group, the bank trusted with the task to sell Chelsea, have a working relationship with the Ricketts family and knowledge of 'small circle investors' with the money to make a deal happen.

This comes as things are hotting up in the takeover race for Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss looking for partners despite already submitting a bid for the Club.

It remains to be seen as to who is the frontrunner for the Club but with Friday's deadline looming, things are sure to clear up in the coming days.

