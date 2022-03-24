Ricketts Family Emerge as Preferred Bidder for Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

The Ricketts family have emerged as a preferred bidder for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March, just a week before the UK Government sanctioned him.

As a result of the news, a number of parties began to show their interest in purchasing the World and European Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs, the Ricketts family are believed to be one of the preferred bidders to takeover the club.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the Premier League side, are devising a shortlist of around four parties who they believe could be best fit to complete a takeover.

Saudi Media Group, who were one of the parties interested, have been informed that they have not made said list, and are therefore out of the race to buy the club.

In recent days the bid from the Ricketts family has been damaged as a result of a Twitter campaign set up by Blues fans, with leaked emails from 2009-2013 coming under the spotlight.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite the backlash, they are still expected to make the Raine Group's shortlist, which is set to be announced this week.

They are believed to be aware of the campaign in light of the leaked racist emails.

Even though the campaign may have put their bid in jeopardy, the latest news suggests that they will be named on Raine Group's shortlist.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube