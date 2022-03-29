Ricketts Family Handed Chelsea Takeover Boost After Paul Canoville Meeting

Paul Canoville has been reassured by the Ricketts family after holding talks with the shortlisted party at Stamford Bridge last week.

It was confirmed last week that the Ricketts had been named by Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale of Chelsea, on the shortlist of four to proceed to the next stage of the takeover process.

They were joined by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton's consortiums, as well as Stephen Pagliuca's. The process will now see all parties be given access to Chelsea's accounts, which will let the bidders make final offers and proposals to Raine by April 11.

The Ricketts' bid has been weakened by previous comments, including anti-Muslim ones, made by family members, that have surfaced amid the takeover battle.

Tom Ricketts flew to London to hold talks with supporter groups, and was in an hour long meeting with Canoville, Chelsea's first ever black player, and chairman Bruce Buck at Stamford Bridge last Thursday.

Last week, Canoville joined in with the #NoToRicketts campaign, writing on Twitter:

Now after meeting with Tom and Bruce Buck, he was reassured by the family following concerns that were raised, and is hoping to meet the other shortlisted bidders to speak about 'their values and their commitment to diversity and community work'.

However, despite being reassured, Canoville knows it is 'critical' that the next owner is the right one for the club and wants to continue the 'frank and honest conversations' with the three other bidders.

What has been said?

Speaking to the Mirror, Canoville said: "As the club's official ambassador on racism - I was grateful to be asked for my views on the sale. I was pleased to meet with Mr Ricketts and expressed my concerns over some of his family’s members ' public statements. I was reassured by his response.

“But I also fully understand and appreciate the position of the Chelsea Supporters Trust who still have serious reservations. I am hoping to meet the other potential buyers in the coming days to have the same honest and frank conversations about their values and their commitment to diversity and community work. These are challenging times for all Chelsea fans and it’s critical that the club is sold to the right person.”

Canoville's advisor, Gary Trowsdale added: "These are very sensitive times but Paul gave Mr Ricketts a severe grilling about race and religious issues. But we were pleasantly surprised to find out about their community outreach work in Chicago and their pledge to do similar things in London.”

