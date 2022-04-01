Ricketts Family Hire US Investment Bank Jefferies to Advise on Chelsea Bid

The Ricketts family have hired US-based investement bank Jefferies to advise and potentially help finance a formal offer for Chelsea.

This comes as the Americans were named in a final four list of shortlisted bidders by Raine Group alongside Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca.

And now, the owners of the Chicago Cubs have added a new team of bankers in Jefferies to help with their bid.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Sky News state that the Ricketts family and Ken Griffin have hired Jefferies to advise on the bid and could potential help finance the formal offer for the football club.

This comes after Goldman Sachs had been named as being involved as an adviser to Boehly's consortium whilst Michael Klein, a US banker, is working with Broughton's bid for the Club.

It had previously been reported that the sale of Chelsea is hoped to be 'progressed rapidly' in April.

The final groups will now be given until April 11 to submit final bids and proposals, before Raine decides on a preferred bidder to take to the UK Government by April 18 for approval.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports have suggested that the Boehly consortium are confident in the size of the wealth behind their bid, and they can therefore compete against other bidders.

However, Raine Group have reportedly 'not shut the door' on a potential 11th-hour bid for the Club if it is an attractive offer.

It remains to be seen as to who is leading the race to take over from Roman Abramovich but things are set to become clearer in recent weeks.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of the Blues' clash againt Brentford, revealing that he could not name the interested parties.

“Not sure if I could even tell you the names of the consortiums and new bidders. It is my information that it is down to four and in the next weeks should be further talks and negotiations," he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube