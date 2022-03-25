Ricketts Family Informed They Are on Raine Group Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover

The Ricketts family have been informed that they are on the shortlist of parties who are in the race to buy Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

As a result a number of parties have shown interest in buying the club, with merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale.

According to Matt Law, the Ricketts family have been told that they are on the final shortlist by Raine Group.

It was previously reported that the family had not yet heard from the bank on the progress of their bid, with the deadline for submitted bids said to have been last Friday 18 March.

They are joining a shortlist that is believed to also have consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton, as well as a mystery bidder who is yet to have made their intentions known to the public.

Other reports said that the Ricketts family are looking to appoint the investment bank Lazard to help 'advise' them on their offer for the World and European Champions.

Consortiums have been told that a completed takeover of the club could be finalised by the end of the month, and details on the next stage of the process will be given to them in the next 24 hours.

