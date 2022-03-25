Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ricketts Family Informed They Are on Raine Group Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover

The Ricketts family have been informed that they are on the shortlist of parties who are in the race to buy Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

As a result a number of parties have shown interest in buying the club, with merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale. 

imago1010482573h (2)

According to Matt Law, the Ricketts family have been told that they are on the final shortlist by Raine Group.

It was previously reported that the family had not yet heard from the bank on the progress of their bid, with the deadline for submitted bids said to have been last Friday 18 March.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They are joining a shortlist that is believed to also have consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton, as well as a mystery bidder who is yet to have made their intentions known to the public.

Other reports said that the Ricketts family are looking to appoint the investment bank Lazard to help 'advise' them on their offer for the World and European Champions.

imago1010479507h

Consortiums have been told that a completed takeover of the club could be finalised by the end of the month, and details on the next stage of the process will be given to them in the next 24 hours.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton & Ricketts Family Included on Raine Shortlist

By Matt Debono3 minutes ago
imago1010567957h
News

Another Party Meets Threshold to Buy Chelsea Amid Raine Group Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt15 minutes ago
imago1010479507h
News

Ricketts Family Looking to Appoint Investment Bank Lazard Amid Chelsea Bid

By Rob Calcutt35 minutes ago
imago0046129121h
News

Ricketts Family Yet to Hear From Raine Group Amid Chelsea Takeover Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt57 minutes ago
imago1010713391h
News

Marcos Alonso Reveals What Chelsea Must Do To Win Champions League Again Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms59 minutes ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Mystery Bidder on Raine Group Shortlist Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010575597h (1)
News

Nick Candy's Korean Backers Part Company as Raine Reject Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0152707351h
News

Consortiums Set to Meet Chelsea Staff Including Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Proposed Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago