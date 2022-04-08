Ricketts Family Investment Group Believe Rival Chelsea Bidders Are Encouraging Protests

Sources close to Chelsea's sale process have stated that figures close to The Ricketts Family Investment Group believe that rival bidders are encouraging protests against the group.

This comes as Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca were all named on the shortlist of preferred bidders by Raine Group.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have received heavy backlash to their bid with former Blue Paul Canoville had previously condemned them, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

This led to the #NoToRicketts Twitter campaign being started, whilst a group of fans protested before Chelsea's clash against Brentford.

As per ESPN, The Ricketts Family Investment Group believe that the protests against them are being encouraged by rival bidders.

However, there is nothing to support these claims as the campaign and protests were organised by fan groups on social media.

There has also been recent controversy surrounding their bid for Chelsea, with other parties believing that the Ricketts family have been given 'preferential treatment' throughout the process.

Laura Ricketts, part of the bid for Chelsea, has recently released a statement outlining their plans for the Club and discussing the recent trip to London.

A small section of the statement read: "Here, the Chelsea Foundation already makes a significant impact and I would hope we could help build on this. We strive to be champions both on and off the field. It’s what makes Chelsea great, and is a tradition we would honour if we were to become the club’s next stewards."



The latest news has seen the deadline for final proposal's to be submitted from the preferred bidders extended beyond the April 11 deadline previously reported as the race to buy Chelsea enters the final stages.

