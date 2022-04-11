Ricketts Family Investment Group 'Well Received' By UK Government Despite Chelsea Fan Backlash

The Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid to buy Chelsea have been well received by the United Kingdom Government despite Chelsea fan backlash.

This comes with just days left before the April 14 deadline for final bids to be submitted.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have been well received in the race to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

The Standard revealed that, while sections of Chelsea’s support have tried to oppose the Ricketts’ bid due to historic Islamaphobic emails sent by the head of the family, Joe, they have been considered throughout as one of the strongest bidders and their record owning the Chicago Cubs, as well work in the community, will be well-received by the Government.

Nick Purewal continued to report that Tom and Laura Ricketts are thought to be considered suitable bid leaders due to their Chicago Cubs stewardship and efforts towards community relations and diversity and inclusion in Chicago.

Their public pledge to keep Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, reject any European Super League and to include supporters in decision-making processes are thought to have calmed any unease in Downing Street.

The bid, which is backed by Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, is also financially secure, a huge positive.

It was revealed that the Stamford Bridge expansion plans are 'central' to the Ricketts' bid for Chelsea, another appealing factor in their proposal.

Boehly's consortium and the Ricketts Family Investment Group will offer fans a golden share in the Club, with all bidders looking to redevelop the stadium.

Griffin and Gilbert, both involved in the Ricketts bid, have also spoken openly for the first time as they outlined their ambitions if they are successful in purchasing Chelsea.

Raine will now look to choose a preferred bidder to submit for Government approval after the April 14 deadline as the sale enters its closing stages ahead of a likely May takeover date.



