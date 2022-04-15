Skip to main content
Ricketts Family Investment Group Withdraw Bid for Chelsea

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have withdrawn their bid to buy Chelsea just a day after final bids were set to be submitted to Raine Group.

This leaves three parties in the running for Chelsea with Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca in the running.

In a statement released to the press, the Ricketts Family Investment Group have confirmed they have withdrawn their final bid.

imago0046129121h (4)

There was fan backlash to the bid as Joe Ricketts, the family patriarch, had his historic emails leaked which showed the father using racist language.

This led to Chelsea fans starting the '#NoToRicketts' Twitter campaign, however this is understood to not have played any part in the withdrawal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ricketts Family Investment Group opted to not submit a final bid due to consortium members being unable to agree the final composition of their offer. 

imago1009355678h

The statement released states: "The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC.

"In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

"We have great admiration for Chelsea FC and its fans and we wish the new owners well."

imago1002195915h (1)
