Ricketts Family Join Hedge Fund Billionaire Ken Griffin to Mount 'Blockbuster' Chelsea Bid

Owners of the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family, have joined forces with hedge fund multibillionaire Ken Griffin to launch a blockbuster bid for Chelsea Football Club.

The sale has been allowed by the UK Government despite Roman Abramovich's sanctioning, with a deadline of March 18 set by Raine Group.

As per Mark Kleinman, the Ricketts family and Griffin have joined forces to mount a blockbuster bid.

Previous reports stated that the Ricketts family were considering joining investors to launch a bid, and now this is set to be tabeled on Friday - the deadline day.

It was also reported that the Americans were considering making an offer for the club and were working on putting blocks in place to submit a formal offer.

The family have been looking for a big-name football side to purchase in recent years, most notably pursuing the purchase of Serie A side AC Milan in 2018 despite falling short in their efforts.

The Raine Group, the bank trusted with the task to sell Chelsea, have a working relationship with the Ricketts family and knowledge of 'small circle investors' with the money to make a deal happen.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts is a huge football fan and wants to expand their portfolio with the purchase of Chelsea.

Joining with Ken Griffin could give the Americans a significant financial advantage as they form a super bid to take over the Club.

This comes as things are hotting up in the takeover race for Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss looking for partners despite already submitting a bid for the Club.

The UK Government has recognised the group as one of two 'serious contenders' to buy the club, alongside British businessman and Blues fan Nick Candy but the Ricketts family have also been named as a possible successor for Abramovich as well as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

