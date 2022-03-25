Skip to main content
Ricketts Family Looking to Appoint Investment Bank Lazard Amid Chelsea Bid

The Ricketts family are looking to appoint investment bank Lazard amid their bid for Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich listed the club for sale at the beginning of the month and despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government, the process is still going ahead. 

Raine Group, the merchant bank overseeing the sale of the west London side, are devising a shortlist of bidders who they see to be potentially best fit to complete a takeover. 

imago0046129121h

According to Sky News, the Ricketts family are in talks with Lazard in order for them to 'advise' the former on their offer for Chelsea.

Earlier reports suggested that they are yet to have heard from Raine Group about whether their bid has been successful or not.

The bank are also said to have told successful parties about the next steps of the process, and are set to hear in the next 24 hours.

As well as this consortiums will meet Chelsea staff, including manager Thomas Tuchel, ahead of the upcoming takeover.

imago1010482573h (2)

As news of the parties on the shortlist made by Raine Group continues to come in, it was revealed on Friday that one of the bidders on the shortlist was a mystery bidder, and they have yet to make their intentions known in the public domain.

As the sale of the club approaches, it is believed the fee will be between £2.5 billion and £2.75 billion.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

