Ricketts Family Offer Eight Commitments to Chelsea if Takeover Bid Successful

The Ricketts family have made an eight-point pledge should their bid for Chelsea be successful.

After joining up with Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, the Ricketts family's bid made Raine and Chelsea's shortlist of four for the takeover, as it entered its next stage last week. 

Following heavy backlash, more clarity has been offered of their bid because wow they have released a pledge of eight commitments should they be the club's owners.

The pledges include not participating in a European Super League, as well as making a commitments to the Women's and Academy teams.

They will also look to to explore renovating Stamford Bridge, while ensuring Chelsea stays successful on the pitching - continuing to win trophies. 

Here are the eight points in full, as per Nick Purewal

1. Make no change to the club’s name, badge and crest, or Chelsea blue, without the consent of supporters.

2. Never participate in a European Super League and always protect the integrity and heritage of Chelsea F.C.

3. Commit the resources necessary across all levels of the club to continue winning trophies, including investing in the first team, experienced football leadership and the academy.

4. Put diversity and inclusion at the heart of the club and fight against any form of discrimination or inequality.

5. Create an Advisory Committee with diverse representation to ensure our decisions are informed by: a former men’s and women’s first team player, members of the CST and Chelsea Pitch Owners, and influential community leaders.

6. Explore every option to redevelop Stamford Bridge and do everything in our power to keep playing in this historic stadium.

7. Match the current commitment to Chelsea F.C. Women and increase the number of women’s matches played at Stamford Bridge.

8. Continue the vital charitable work of the Chelsea Foundation, seeking to use the power of football and sport to motivate, educate and inspire.

