Ricketts Family Offer for Chelsea 'Weakened' Amid Raine Group Shortlist Decision

An offer from the Ricketts family for Chelsea Football Club is said to be 'weakened', according to reports.

A number of parties have shown their interest in purchasing the World and European Champions after they were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month.

Raine Group are the merchant bank overseeing the sale of the club, and are set to announce a shortlist of bidders who are through to the next stage of the process.

According to the Financial Times, the Ricketts' family bid for Chelsea is said to be 'weakened' as a result of 'renewed scrutiny of leaked correspondence.'

The news comes as other reports revealed that they are one of the preferred bidders to complete the takeover.

As well as this, reports earlier in the week already suggested that their bid for the club had been damaged due to the #NoToRicketts campaign launched by Chelsea fans on Twitter.

They are also said to be aware of the campaign, as they and fans of the club await the news of Raine Group's shortlist.

The fate of some of the other groups in the race for Chelsea have been revealed in recent hours.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is also said to be a preferred bidder for the west London side.

However Saudi Media Group are not expected to make the list, as well as bids from British businessman Nick Candy and New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson.

